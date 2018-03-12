Liberation ICVC - No VI Fund
LIBNVAI:LN
207.05
GBp
0.73
0.35%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
194.35 - 213.13
1年トータルリターン
6.01%
年初来リターン
-1.49%
前日終値
206.32
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
207.05
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 10/31/2014)
43.700
設定日
11/10/2010
直近配当額 ( 11/01/2017)
2.2225
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.15%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL CLEMENTS
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GLUVAPD:LN
ﾏﾝGLG英国ICVC-割安資産ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|3.19 百万
|4.64 百万
|5.34
|
BRUKFFF:LN
BlackRock UK Focus Fund
|2.62 百万
|4.63 百万
|5.33
|
UKSSIIN:LN
Investec Fund Series i - UK
|3.24 百万
|4.62 百万
|5.32
|
TBWEICI:LN
TB Evenlode Income Fund/ Con
|2.15 百万
|4.57 百万
|5.26
|
JOHUOYA:LN
JOﾊﾝﾌﾞﾛ･ｷｬﾋﾟﾀﾙ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝﾄ英国ｱﾝ
|2.85 百万
|4.42 百万
|5.08
|
HEMKOIA:LN
ｼﾞｬﾅｽ･ﾍﾝﾀﾞｰｿﾝ新興国市場ｵﾎﾟﾁｭ
|2.63 百万
|4.07 百万
|4.68
|
FINJEQD:ID
ﾘﾝﾄﾞｾﾙ･ﾄﾚｲﾝ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-日
|3.30 百万
|3.75 百万
|4.31
|
OCEIMGD:LX
ｵｲｽﾀｰ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-欧州大陸ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ
|2.69 千
|3.46 百万
|3.98
|
HMSFGIH:ID
ﾊｰﾐｰｽﾞ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝﾄ-ﾏﾙﾁ
|3.27 百万
|3.41 百万
|3.93
|
LSUSGBP:LX
Loomis Sayles US Growth Equi
|20.50 千
|3.11 百万
|3.58
企業概要
The Liberation Fund ICVC -VI Fund is a UCTIS certified open-end investment company incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth in excess of the returns available from cash deposits over the medium to long term from a portfolio of global investments. The Fund aims to do this by mainly investing in other collective investment schemes.
住所The Liberation Fund
Eastgate Court
High Street
Guildford, Surrey GU1 3DE
United Kingdom
電話番号44-148-330-6090
Webサイトwww.premierfunds.co.uk