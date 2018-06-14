Liberation ICVC - No VII Fun
LIBN7IA:LN
176.22
GBp
0.03
0.02%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
161.99 - 176.19
1年トータルリターン
6.76%
年初来リターン
2.41%
前日終値
176.19
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
176.22
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 03/14/2018)
37.700
設定日
11/10/2010
直近配当額 ( 05/01/2018)
0.7726
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.88%
ファンドマネージャ
MARK PIPER / JUSTIN OLIVER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
-
企業概要
The Liberation Fund ICVC -VII Fund is a UCTIS certified open-end investment company incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth from a portolio of global investments. The Fund aims to do this by investing in equity based collective investment schemes. The Fund can also invest in a number of other asset classes.
住所The Liberation Fund
Eastgate Court
High Street
Guildford, Surrey GU1 3DE
United Kingdom
電話番号44-148-330-6090
Webサイトwww.premierfunds.co.uk