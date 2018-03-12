Liberation ICVC - No VII Fun
LIBN7BA:LN
158.42
GBp
0.72
0.46%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
147.78 - 164.08
1年トータルリターン
6.52%
年初来リターン
-1.76%
前日終値
157.70
52週レンジ
147.78 - 164.08
1年トータルリターン
6.75%
年初来リターン
-1.76%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
158.42
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 10/31/2014)
16.000
設定日
01/17/2006
直近配当額 ( 11/01/2017)
0.9974
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.26%
ファンドマネージャ
MARK PIPER / JUSTIN OLIVER
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
The Liberation Fund ICVC -VII Fund is a UCTIS certified open-end investment company incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth from a portolio of global investments. The Fund aims to do this by investing in equity based collective investment schemes. The Fund can also invest in a number of other asset classes.
住所The Liberation Fund
Eastgate Court
High Street
Guildford, Surrey GU1 3DE
United Kingdom
電話番号44-148-330-6090
Webサイトwww.premierfunds.co.uk