Liberation ICVC - No IV Fund
LIBIVII:LN
116.45
GBp
0.02
0.02%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
113.91 - 118.61
1年トータルリターン
2.24%
年初来リターン
0.35%
前日終値
116.43
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
116.45
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 09/14/2018)
140.903
設定日
11/10/2010
直近配当額 ( 08/01/2018)
0.5555
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.91%
ファンドマネージャ
DAVID HAMBIDGE / IAN REES
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
-
企業概要
The Liberation Fund ICVC - IV Fund is a UCTIS certified open-end investment company incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund aims to provide income together with some capital appreciation from a portfolio of global investments. The Fund invests in units of collective investment schemes, and may also invest in equities, fixed-interest securities, money-market instruments and warrants.
住所The Liberation Fund
Eastgate Court
High Street
Guildford, Surrey GU1 3DE
United Kingdom
電話番号44-148-330-6090
Webサイトwww.premierfunds.co.uk