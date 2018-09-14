STANLIB Multi-Manager Global
LIBINFC:SJ
310.92
ZAr
6.60
2.17%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
234.73 - 324.06
1年トータルリターン
20.75%
年初来リターン
22.66%
前日終値
304.33
52週レンジ
234.73 - 324.06
1年トータルリターン
19.88%
年初来リターン
22.66%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Foreign Growth
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
310.9216
資産総額 (十億 ZAR) ( 09/14/2018)
1.140
設定日
09/08/2000
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MALCOLM HOLMES
定額申込手数料
5.70%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.54%
経費率
2.65%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
STAINTU:JY
STANLIB Global Equity Fund
|25.94 千
|1.03 十億
|100.77
|
LIBIGEI:JY
STANLIB Funds Ltd - Global E
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
企業概要
STANLIB Multi-Manager Global Equity Feeder Fund is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Africa. The aim of the Fund is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests in Funds administered by a globally recognized multi-manager which inves t insecurities listed on foreign exchanges.
住所STANLIB Collective Investments Ltd
17 Melrose Boulevard
Melrose Arch
2196 Johannesburg
South Africa
電話番号27-11-448-6000
Webサイトwww.stanlib.com