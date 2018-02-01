STANLIB Industrial Fund
LIBINDU:SJ
ZAr
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
2,167.86 - 2,567.46
1年トータルリターン
-1.15%
ファンド分類
Industrial Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 ZAR) ( 03/23/2018)
864.220
設定日
04/22/1992
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
18.11
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
THEO BOTHA
定額申込手数料
5.70%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.71%
経費率
1.70%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NPN:SJ
ナスパーズ
|75.19 千
|259.49 百万
|27.73
|
CFR:SJ
フィナンシエール･リシュモン
|814.64 千
|91.04 百万
|9.73
|
MTN:SJ
ＭＴＮグループ
|513.01 千
|70.08 百万
|7.49
|
BATS:LN
ﾌﾞﾘﾃｨｯｼｭ･ｱﾒﾘｶﾝ･ﾀﾊﾞｺ
|74.61 千
|61.89 百万
|6.61
|
BVT:SJ
ビッドヴェストグループ
|208.25 千
|45.42 百万
|4.85
|
AVI:SJ
AVI
|401.19 千
|44.36 百万
|4.74
|
BID:SJ
ﾋﾞｯﾄﾞ･ｺｰﾎﾟﾚｰｼｮﾝ
|144.88 千
|43.61 百万
|4.66
|
SBIMMB4:SJ
STANLIB Institutional Money
|36.14 百万
|36.35 百万
|3.88
|
SHP:SJ
ｼｮｯﾌﾟﾗｲﾄ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
|144.63 千
|31.99 百万
|3.42
|
MRP:SJ
ﾐｽﾀｰ･ﾌﾟﾗｲｽ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|121.18 千
|29.67 百万
|3.17
企業概要
STANLIB Industrial Fund is a unit trust incorporated in South Africa. The aim of the fund is to achieve capital growth and income generation over the longer term. The fund invests ordinary shares from the industry sectors of approved exchanges and when appropriate, other securities (including non-equity securities and preference shares).
住所STANLIB Collective Investments Ltd
17 Melrose Boulevard
Melrose Arch
2196 Johannesburg
South Africa
電話番号27-11-448-6000
Webサイトwww.stanlib.com