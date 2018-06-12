LJB Fundo de Investimento Mu
LIBIMIN:BZ
175.22
BRL
0.19
0.11%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
175.2199
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/12/2018)
16.668
設定日
05/19/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.72%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JV523327:COR
|990.00
|3.20 百万
|19.18
|
BEMFIRD:BZ
Bem FI RF Simples Tpf
|473.52 千
|1.31 百万
|7.85
|
CONSENS:BZ
Consenso S FIC FI Multimerca
|278.08 千
|1.17 百万
|7.04
|
DARTFIC:BZ
ｶﾞﾙﾄﾞ･ﾀﾞﾙﾀﾆｬﾝFIC FIﾓﾙﾁﾒﾙｶﾄﾞ
|600.60 千
|1.12 百万
|6.72
|
EK026705:COR
|350.00
|1.11 百万
|6.68
|
GAPLUSS:BZ
Gavea Macro FIC FI Multimerc
|3.60 千
|1.06 百万
|6.35
|
KPZETAF:BZ
Kapitalo Zeta FIQ FI Multime
|263.07 千
|911.47 千
|5.47
|
CNSIBIN:BZ
Consenso Ibiuna FIC FI Multi
|589.74 千
|872.81 千
|5.24
|
PAINEIR:BZ
Paineiras Hedge FIC FI Multi
|101.67 千
|840.15 千
|5.04
|
HZNFDR:BZ
Verde Am Horizonte Feeder FI
|550.52 千
|730.18 千
|4.38
企業概要
LJB Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Inv No Exterior Credito Privado is a closed-end exclusive fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund is exclusive and will invest in different types of equity securities, derivatives, fixed-income assets and other mutual funds.
住所AV. CIDADE JARDIM, 803
7 ANDAR
SAO PAULO-SP
BRAZIL
電話番号55 11 3053 0211
Webサイト
-