LJB Fundo de Investimento Mu

LIBIMIN:BZ
175.22
BRL
0.19
0.11%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
155.44 - 178.32
1年トータルリターン
12.73%
年初来リターン
4.08%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
175.03
52週レンジ
155.44 - 178.32
1年トータルリターン
12.76%
年初来リターン
4.08%
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
175.2199
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/12/2018)
16.668
設定日
05/19/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.72%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
JV523327:COR
990.00 3.20 百万 19.18
BEMFIRD:BZ
Bem FI RF Simples Tpf
473.52 千 1.31 百万 7.85
CONSENS:BZ
Consenso S FIC FI Multimerca
278.08 千 1.17 百万 7.04
DARTFIC:BZ
ｶﾞﾙﾄﾞ･ﾀﾞﾙﾀﾆｬﾝFIC FIﾓﾙﾁﾒﾙｶﾄﾞ
600.60 千 1.12 百万 6.72
EK026705:COR
350.00 1.11 百万 6.68
GAPLUSS:BZ
Gavea Macro FIC FI Multimerc
3.60 千 1.06 百万 6.35
KPZETAF:BZ
Kapitalo Zeta FIQ FI Multime
263.07 千 911.47 千 5.47
CNSIBIN:BZ
Consenso Ibiuna FIC FI Multi
589.74 千 872.81 千 5.24
PAINEIR:BZ
Paineiras Hedge FIC FI Multi
101.67 千 840.15 千 5.04
HZNFDR:BZ
Verde Am Horizonte Feeder FI
550.52 千 730.18 千 4.38
企業概要
LJB Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Inv No Exterior Credito Privado is a closed-end exclusive fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund is exclusive and will invest in different types of equity securities, derivatives, fixed-income assets and other mutual funds.
住所
AV. CIDADE JARDIM, 803
7 ANDAR
SAO PAULO-SP
BRAZIL
電話番号
55 11 3053 0211
Webサイト
-