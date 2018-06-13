STANLIB Funds Ltd - Global E
LIBIGEI:JY
2,994.71
USD
7.93
0.26%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2,663.24 - 3,160.13
1年トータルリターン
12.45%
年初来リターン
2.11%
前日終値
3,002.65
52週レンジ
2,663.24 - 3,160.13
1年トータルリターン
11.70%
年初来リターン
2.11%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
2,994.713
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 07/25/2013)
1.955
設定日
12/21/1998
直近配当額 ( 04/30/2001)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
STANLIB Funds Limited-STANLIB Multi Manager Global Equity Fund is an open-end fundd incorporated in Jersey. The Fund's objective is to maximize long-term total return. The Fund invests in global equities. The relevant benchmark is theMorgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) World Index (net of dividends).
住所Standard Bank Investment Funds
Jersey Limited
2-6 Church Street
St. Helier, Jersey
Channel Islands
電話番号44-1534-881188
Webサイト
-