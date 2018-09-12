Lme Rec Ima-B FI RF

LIBFRFP:BZ
0.68
BRL
0.00
0.26%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.66 - 42.53
1年トータルリターン
-25.15%
年初来リターン
-25.53%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
0.67
52週レンジ
0.66 - 42.53
1年トータルリターン
-25.13%
年初来リターン
-25.53%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
0.67623
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
61.086
設定日
03/13/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EI143600:COR
4.20 千 13.50 百万 21.99
EI840463:COR
2.54 千 8.11 百万 13.21
ED575776:COR
2.00 千 6.52 百万 10.62
EF323775:COR
1.87 千 6.11 百万 9.96
AQ692952:COR
1.00 千 3.23 百万 5.26
AQ608474:COR
2.20 千 1.97 百万 3.21
LEMEMCP:BZ
Leme FIC FI Multimercado Cre
34.33 百万 928.82 千 1.51
AL933131:COR
90.00 871.08 千 1.42
EK033573:COR
3.00 29.05 千 0.05
企業概要
Leme Ima B FI Renda Fixa Previdenciario is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in fixed-income securities and derivatives that are related to its benchmark. This Fund complies with the provisions of Resolution 3.922/2010 of National Monetary Council.
住所
Bridge Administradora de Recursos
Praia do Botafogo, 501 #201
22250-040
Rio de Janeiro, RJ
Brazil
電話番号
55-21-2197-5420
Webサイト
-