Lme Rec Ima-B FI RF
LIBFRFP:BZ
0.68
BRL
0.00
0.26%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.66 - 42.53
1年トータルリターン
-25.15%
年初来リターン
-25.53%
前日終値
0.67
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
0.67623
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
61.086
設定日
03/13/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EI143600:COR
|4.20 千
|13.50 百万
|21.99
|
EI840463:COR
|2.54 千
|8.11 百万
|13.21
|
ED575776:COR
|2.00 千
|6.52 百万
|10.62
|
EF323775:COR
|1.87 千
|6.11 百万
|9.96
|
AQ692952:COR
|1.00 千
|3.23 百万
|5.26
|
AQ608474:COR
|2.20 千
|1.97 百万
|3.21
|
LEMEMCP:BZ
Leme FIC FI Multimercado Cre
|34.33 百万
|928.82 千
|1.51
|
AL933131:COR
|90.00
|871.08 千
|1.42
|
EK033573:COR
|3.00
|29.05 千
|0.05
企業概要
Leme Ima B FI Renda Fixa Previdenciario is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in fixed-income securities and derivatives that are related to its benchmark. This Fund complies with the provisions of Resolution 3.922/2010 of National Monetary Council.
住所Bridge Administradora de Recursos
Praia do Botafogo, 501 #201
22250-040
Rio de Janeiro, RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-2197-5420
Webサイト
-