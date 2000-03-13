STANLIB Financials Fund
LIBFINA:SJ
ZAr
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
401.42 - 467.26
1年トータルリターン
12.25%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Financial Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 ZAR) ( 03/23/2018)
104.233
設定日
03/13/2000
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
12.4
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LEBOGANG MOLEBATSI
定額申込手数料
5.70%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.71%
経費率
1.71%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FSR:SJ
ファーストランド
|214.62 千
|14.43 百万
|13.06
|
SBK:SJ
ｽﾀﾝﾀﾞｰﾄﾞ･ﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|66.30 千
|12.97 百万
|11.73
|
OML:LN
ｵｰﾙﾄﾞ･ﾐｭｰﾁｭｱﾙ
|252.48 千
|9.59 百万
|8.68
|
SLM:SJ
ｻﾝﾗﾑ
|103.41 千
|9.00 百万
|8.14
|
RMI:SJ
ﾗﾝﾄﾞ･ﾏｰﾁｬﾝﾄ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄHldg
|177.60 千
|8.15 百万
|7.37
|
CPI:SJ
ｷｬﾋﾟﾃｯｸ･ﾊﾞﾝｸ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
|6.31 千
|6.92 百万
|6.26
|
RMH:SJ
ＲＭＢホールディングス
|57.95 千
|4.59 百万
|4.15
|
NRP:SJ
NEPI Rockcastle PLC
|17.12 千
|3.66 百万
|3.31
|
GRT:SJ
ｸﾞﾛｰｽﾎﾟｲﾝﾄ･ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨｰｽﾞ
|120.98 千
|3.35 百万
|3.03
|
EQU:SJ
ｴｸｲﾃｽ･ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨｰ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|136.64 千
|2.87 百万
|2.60
企業概要
STANLIB Financials Fund is a unit trust incorporated in South Africa. The aim of the Fund is to achieve capital growth and income generation over the longer term. The fund invests in ordinary shares of companies whose business operations involve the provision of insurance, banking, brokerage, other financial services when appropriate and various fixed interest instruments.
住所STANLIB Collective Investments Ltd
17 Melrose Boulevard
Melrose Arch
2196 Johannesburg
South Africa
電話番号27-11-448-6000
Webサイトwww.stanlib.com