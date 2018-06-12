TL Nachhaltigkeitsfonds
LIBEREF:LE
108.62
CHF
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
104.63 - 115.39
1年トータルリターン
-0.11%
年初来リターン
-3.56%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
108.62
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 06/12/2018)
4.912
設定日
07/01/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.05%
経費率
2.61%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FP:FP
トタル
|3.64 千
|192.92 千
|4.68
|
ABBN:SW
ＡＢＢ
|8.67 千
|190.74 千
|4.63
|
4503:JP
アステラス製薬
|12.70 千
|177.80 千
|4.32
|
BK:US
ﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｵﾌﾞ･ﾆｭｰﾖｰｸ･ﾒﾛﾝ
|3.60 千
|172.80 千
|4.19
|
SRG:IM
ｽﾅﾑ
|42.00 千
|168.00 千
|4.08
|
HEN:GR
ヘンケル
|1.28 千
|154.88 千
|3.76
|
INTC:US
ｲﾝﾃﾙ
|3.20 千
|150.40 千
|3.65
|
GIL:CN
ｷﾞﾙﾀﾞﾝ･ｱｸﾃｨﾌﾞｳｴｱ
|5.50 千
|148.50 千
|3.60
|
ROG:SW
ロシュ･ホールディング
|668.00
|146.29 千
|3.55
|
NDA:SS
ノルデア･バンク
|14.20 千
|143.76 千
|3.49
企業概要
TL Nachhaltigkeitsfonds is an open-end fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The investment objective of the fund is to achieve a medium to long-term value increase. To attain the investment objective, the Fund will invest at least 51% of its assets directly or indirectly in equities of companies worldwide, which accommodate the principal of "Sustainability".
住所IFM Independent Fund Management AG
Austrasse 9
Postfach 1121
LI 9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号423 235 04 50 TEL
Webサイトwww.ifm.li