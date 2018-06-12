TL Nachhaltigkeitsfonds

LIBEREF:LE
108.62
CHF
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
104.63 - 115.39
1年トータルリターン
-0.11%
年初来リターン
-3.56%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
108.62
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 06/12/2018)
4.912
設定日
07/01/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.05%
経費率
2.61%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
FP:FP
トタル
3.64 千 192.92 千 4.68
ABBN:SW
ＡＢＢ
8.67 千 190.74 千 4.63
4503:JP
アステラス製薬
12.70 千 177.80 千 4.32
BK:US
ﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｵﾌﾞ･ﾆｭｰﾖｰｸ･ﾒﾛﾝ
3.60 千 172.80 千 4.19
SRG:IM
ｽﾅﾑ
42.00 千 168.00 千 4.08
HEN:GR
ヘンケル
1.28 千 154.88 千 3.76
INTC:US
ｲﾝﾃﾙ
3.20 千 150.40 千 3.65
GIL:CN
ｷﾞﾙﾀﾞﾝ･ｱｸﾃｨﾌﾞｳｴｱ
5.50 千 148.50 千 3.60
ROG:SW
ロシュ･ホールディング
668.00 146.29 千 3.55
NDA:SS
ノルデア･バンク
14.20 千 143.76 千 3.49
企業概要
TL Nachhaltigkeitsfonds is an open-end fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The investment objective of the fund is to achieve a medium to long-term value increase. To attain the investment objective, the Fund will invest at least 51% of its assets directly or indirectly in equities of companies worldwide, which accommodate the principal of "Sustainability".
住所
IFM Independent Fund Management AG
Austrasse 9
Postfach 1121
LI 9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号
423 235 04 50 TEL
Webサイト
www.ifm.li