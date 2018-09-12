Liberty High 30 PP
LIBEPL3:SM
16.45
EUR
0.01
0.04%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
15.60 - 16.69
1年トータルリターン
3.96%
年初来リターン
1.23%
前日終値
16.44
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Eurozone
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
16.4477
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/12/2018)
2.485
設定日
10/09/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Liberty High 30 PP is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Spain. The Fund's objective is long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests 30-50% of its as sets in stocks and the other in short-term fixed-income securities.
住所GIIC Fineco SGIIC SA
Ibanez de Bilbao # 9
48009 Bilbao
Spain
電話番号34-94-400-0300
Webサイトwww.fineco.com