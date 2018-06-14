Libero Portfolio Fund - Caut
LIBCAFI:LN
119.30
GBp
0.20
0.17%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
116.00 - 120.20
1年トータルリターン
0.05%
年初来リターン
0.06%
前日終値
119.50
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
119.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 06/13/2018)
11.749
設定日
09/03/2012
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
0.2733
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.46%
ファンドマネージャ
DAVID MILLER / KARL WILLIAMSON
定額申込手数料
10.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
Libero Portfolio Fund - Cautious Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective by providing a medium to low risk evironment focusing on capital preservation through investment in a portfolio of transferable securities, collective investment schemes, deposits, money market instruments and derivatives.
住所Thesis Unit Trust Management Ltd
Exchange Building
St John's Street
Chichester, West Sussex P019 1UP
United Kingdom
電話番号44-0333-300-0375
Webサイトwww.tutman.co.uk