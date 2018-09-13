Liberbank Rendimiento Garant
LIBBRG3:SM
5.6268
EUR
0.0009
0.02%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
5.3918 - 6.0532
1年トータルリターン
-3.46%
年初来リターン
-4.56%
前日終値
5.6278
52週レンジ
5.3918 - 6.0532
1年トータルリターン
-3.58%
年初来リターン
-4.56%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
5.626819
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
53.939
設定日
10/21/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK769119:COR
|53.63 千
|50.96 百万
|94.84
企業概要
Liberbank Rendimiento Garantizado III FI is an open-end fund incorporated in Spain. The Fund objective is to guarantee 100% of the initial investment on 06-30-2025 and 9 annual gross payments. The Fund invests 10% in fixed income of high credit risk and the rest in equity securities from the European Union.
住所Liberbank Gestion SGIIC
Camino de la Fuente de la Mora-
N 5, Madrid,
Spain,
CP 28050
電話番号34-90-210-5005
Webサイトwww.liberbankgestion.es