STANLIB ALSI 40 Fund
LIBALSI:SJ
589.93
ZAr
3.24
0.55%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
502.78 - 621.61
1年トータルリターン
21.00%
年初来リターン
-0.10%
前日終値
586.69
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Blend Large Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
589.9329
資産総額 (十億 ZAR) ( 03/09/2018)
1.066
設定日
03/13/2000
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
2.22
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.51%
ファンドマネージャ
PATRICK MAMATHUBA
定額申込手数料
5.70%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.49%
経費率
0.49%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NPN:SJ
ナスパーズ
|65.12 千
|224.74 百万
|21.04
|
SBIMMB4:SJ
STANLIB Institutional Money
|89.86 百万
|90.39 百万
|8.46
|
CFR:SJ
フィナンシエール･リシュモン
|780.23 千
|87.19 百万
|8.16
|
BLT:LN
BHPﾋﾞﾘﾄﾝ
|318.12 千
|79.70 百万
|7.46
|
AAL:LN
アングロ･アメリカン
|151.01 千
|38.60 百万
|3.61
|
SBK:SJ
ｽﾀﾝﾀﾞｰﾄﾞ･ﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|193.72 千
|37.90 百万
|3.55
|
MTN:SJ
ＭＴＮグループ
|275.15 千
|37.58 百万
|3.52
|
SOL:SJ
ｻｿｰﾙ
|84.42 千
|36.14 百万
|3.38
|
FSR:SJ
ファーストランド
|488.74 千
|32.87 百万
|3.08
|
BATS:LN
ﾌﾞﾘﾃｨｯｼｭ･ｱﾒﾘｶﾝ･ﾀﾊﾞｺ
|36.66 千
|30.41 百万
|2.85
企業概要
STANLIB ALSI 40 Fund is a unit trust incorporated in South Africa. The aim of the Fund is to track the performance of the ALSI 40 Index in order to benefit from the long-term capital growth and investment income expected to be yielded from the underlying assets. The Fund invests in shares from the FTSE/JSE Top 40 Index and futures in respect to the Index.
住所STANLIB Collective Investments Ltd
17 Melrose Boulevard
Melrose Arch
2196 Johannesburg
South Africa
電話番号27-11-448-6000
Webサイトwww.stanlib.com