STANLIB ALSI 40 Fund

LIBALSI:SJ
589.93
ZAr
3.24
0.55%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
502.78 - 621.61
1年トータルリターン
21.00%
年初来リターン
-0.10%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
586.69
52週レンジ
502.78 - 621.61
1年トータルリターン
20.27%
年初来リターン
-0.10%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Blend Large Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
589.9329
資産総額 (十億 ZAR) ( 03/09/2018)
1.066
設定日
03/13/2000
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
2.22
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.51%
ファンドマネージャ
PATRICK MAMATHUBA
定額申込手数料
5.70%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.49%
経費率
0.49%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
NPN:SJ
ナスパーズ
65.12 千 224.74 百万 21.04
SBIMMB4:SJ
STANLIB Institutional Money
89.86 百万 90.39 百万 8.46
CFR:SJ
フィナンシエール･リシュモン
780.23 千 87.19 百万 8.16
BLT:LN
BHPﾋﾞﾘﾄﾝ
318.12 千 79.70 百万 7.46
AAL:LN
アングロ･アメリカン
151.01 千 38.60 百万 3.61
SBK:SJ
ｽﾀﾝﾀﾞｰﾄﾞ･ﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
193.72 千 37.90 百万 3.55
MTN:SJ
ＭＴＮグループ
275.15 千 37.58 百万 3.52
SOL:SJ
ｻｿｰﾙ
84.42 千 36.14 百万 3.38
FSR:SJ
ファーストランド
488.74 千 32.87 百万 3.08
BATS:LN
ﾌﾞﾘﾃｨｯｼｭ･ｱﾒﾘｶﾝ･ﾀﾊﾞｺ
36.66 千 30.41 百万 2.85
企業概要
STANLIB ALSI 40 Fund is a unit trust incorporated in South Africa. The aim of the Fund is to track the performance of the ALSI 40 Index in order to benefit from the long-term capital growth and investment income expected to be yielded from the underlying assets. The Fund invests in shares from the FTSE/JSE Top 40 Index and futures in respect to the Index.
住所
STANLIB Collective Investments Ltd
17 Melrose Boulevard
Melrose Arch
2196 Johannesburg
South Africa
電話番号
27-11-448-6000
Webサイト
www.stanlib.com