LIBANK Global Balanced Fund
LIBAGBF:KY
113.81
USD
更新日時 2018/01/31
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
97.35 - 113.81
1年トータルリターン
17.98%
年初来リターン
5.44%
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 01/31/2018)
113.808
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 01/31/2018)
5.360
設定日
05/29/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
AHMAD H RIZK / MHER V KAVLAKIAN
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
LIBANK Global balanced Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Cayman Islands. The Fund aims to provide investors with the highest possible returns consistent with a balanced investment strategy. The Fund will invest 50% in equities and 50% in fixed-income securities.
住所LIBANK Investment Management Co
PO Box 309, Ugland House
Grand Cayman
KY1-1104
Cayman Islands
電話番号Tel: +961 1 361 523
Webサイトwww.libank.com.lb