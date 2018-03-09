ﾗｲｵﾝ･ｱｼﾞｱ･ﾊｲ･ｲｰﾙﾄﾞ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ･ﾌｧﾝ
LIAHYB4:KY
428.78
JPY
3.89
0.92%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
424.89 - 494.21
1年トータルリターン
-1.86%
年初来リターン
-7.73%
前日終値
424.89
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
428.783
資産総額 (JPY) ( -)
-
設定日
07/08/2013
直近配当額 ( 03/06/2018)
5
直近配当利回り（税込）
13.99%
ファンドマネージャ
VERONICA NG / LIM FANG SUAN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.77%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion Global Investors - Asian High Yield Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The Fund's objective is to generate total return from the capital appreciation and income. The Fund invests in USD denominated high-yield fixed-income securities which are issued by sovereigns, quasi-sovereigns, supranational and corporations in the Asian region.
住所Lion Global Investors Ltd
65 Chulia Street
#18-01/08
Singapore 049513
電話番号65-6417-6800
Webサイトwww.lionglobalinvestors.com