LV=Investec Asia ex Japan S2
LIAEJS2:LN
194.80
GBp
2.30
1.19%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
152.20 - 199.60
1年トータルリターン
25.13%
年初来リターン
-0.52%
前日終値
192.50
52週レンジ
152.20 - 199.60
1年トータルリターン
22.51%
年初来リターン
-0.52%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
194.8
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
1.809
設定日
11/03/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=Investec Asia ex Japan - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The fund's objective is to grow the value of your investment over the long term. The Fund Invests in primarily in the shares of companies in the Asian region.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-