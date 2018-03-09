Amundi - LCL Mone Jour - 3M
LI20000:FP
576.6054
EUR
0.0083
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 03/09/2018)
88.703
設定日
01/04/1988
52週レンジ
576.6054 - 578.8275
前日終値
576.6137
576.6054 - 578.8275
1年トータルリターン
-0.39%
年初来リターン
-0.10%
-
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 03/09/2018)
88.703
01/04/1988
ファンドマネージャ
BAPTISTE LOUBERT
信託報酬額
0.52%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AMUTEPC:FP
ｱﾑﾝﾃﾞｨ･ｷｬｯｼｭ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨﾃｭｰｼｮﾝｽﾞSR
|1.16 百万
|116.09 百万
|100.00
企業概要
LCL Mone Jour - 3M is a money market fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to outpeform the Eonia Capitalized Index. The Fund invests all its assets in the master fund, Amundi Treso EONIA ISR-P, which in turn invests up to 100% in short-term bonds, certificates of deposit, London CD's, commercial paper, BMTNs, EMTNs, Euro and US commercial paper, and floating-rate notes.
住所Amundi
90, boulevard Pasteur
75015 Paris Cedex 15
France
電話番号33-1-43-23-30-30