L&G M&G High Yield Corporate
LHYCB3P:LN
203.52
GBp
1.51
0.74%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
194.00 - 207.39
1年トータルリターン
3.59%
年初来リターン
-1.15%
前日終値
205.03
52週レンジ
194.00 - 207.39
1年トータルリターン
3.27%
年初来リターン
-1.15%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
203.52
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
3.098
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MGHYCAI:LN
M&G Investment Funds 2 - Glo
|5.55 百万
|2.89 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G M&G High Yield Corporate Bond - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to maximize total return while generating a high level of income. The Fund invests mainly in high yield bonds.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com