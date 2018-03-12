Lion Hongxin Guaranteed Fund
LHXGUAF:CH
1.0480
CNY
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 0:57 JST 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.0070 - 1.0530
1年トータルリターン
3.56%
年初来リターン
0.29%
前日終値
1.0480
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.048
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
1.245
設定日
05/03/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
XIE ZHIHUA
定額申込手数料
1.20%
償還手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion Hongxin Guaranteed Fund is an open-ended fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to achieve stable capital appreciated. The Fund invests 0%-40% of its total asset in equity securities and at least 60% of its total asset in fixed income securities.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn