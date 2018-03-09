VLI: High Yield
LHVLTRUU:IND
504.66
0.58
0.11%
更新日時 2018/03/09
前日終値
504.08
52週レンジ
479.19 - 512.84
1年トータルリターン
4.59%
年初来リターン
-0.72%
前日終値
504.08
52週レンジ
479.19 - 512.84
1年トータルリターン
4.59%
年初来リターン
-0.72%
企業概要
A component of the US Corp High Yield Index that is designed to track a more liquid component of the USD-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market. The US High Yield VLI uses the same eligibility criteria as the US Corp High Yield Index, but includes only bonds that have a minimum amount outstanding of USD500mn and less than five years from issue date.
住所-
電話番号-
Webサイト
-