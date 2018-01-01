Lightstone Value Plus Real E
LHTV:US
OTC US
USD
出来高
0
出来高
0
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (USD) (TTM)
0.47
時価総額 (USD)
-
発行済株式数 (百万)
25.000
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Financials
業種
Real Estate
産業サブグループ
REIT
この銘柄に関するニュースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
この銘柄に関するプレスリリースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
企業概要
Lightstone Value Plus Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on developing, managing, and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. Lightstone Value Plus Real Estate Investment Trust conducts business in the United States.
住所1985 Cedar Bridge Avenue
Suite 1
Lakewood, NJ 08701
United States
電話番号1-732-367-0129