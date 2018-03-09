LH Thai Property Fund Rmf
LHTPRMF:TB
12.3900
THB
0.0109
0.09%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
11.1570 - 12.3986
1年トータルリターン
4.22%
年初来リターン
1.69%
前日終値
12.3791
ファンド分類
Real Estate Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Thailand
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
12.39
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 03/09/2018)
80.662
設定日
11/24/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.25%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
1.27%
企業概要
LH Thai Property RMF Fund is a fund of funds incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to create long term capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in other property sector funds as well as REITs which are listed in the SET.
住所Land and Houses Fund Management Co
14th Floor, Q House Building
11 South Satorn Road
Bangkok 10120
Thailand
電話番号Phone: +66-2-286-3484
Webサイトwww.lhfund.co.th