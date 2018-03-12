LHT Holdings Ltd
LHT:SP
Singapore
0.820
SGD
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/12
始値
0.820
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.820 - 0.820
出来高
9,800
前日終値
0.820
52週レンジ
0.620 - 0.830
1年トータルリターン
25.51%
年初来リターン
24.24%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
5.82
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (SGD) (TTM)
0.141
時価総額 (百万 SGD)
43.661
発行済株式数 (百万)
53.245
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
1.08
直近配当利回り（税込）
6.10%
セクター
Materials
業種
Containers & Packaging
産業サブグループ
Containers & Packaging
企業概要
LHT Holdings Limited manufactures and supplies wooden pallets and cases for the packing of industrial products. The Company also trades raw timer related products and manufactures technical wood, technical wood flooring and, and wood waste collection. LHT Holdings rents pallet and warehouse, and acts as commission agent.
住所27 Sungei Kadut Street 1
Singapore, 729335
Singapore
電話番号65-6269-7890
Webサイトwww.lht.com.sg