LH Smart Income Fund
LHSMART:TB
10.4165
THB
0.0054
0.05%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.8518 - 10.7895
1年トータルリターン
3.74%
年初来リターン
-1.14%
前日終値
10.4111
52週レンジ
9.8518 - 10.7895
1年トータルリターン
3.60%
年初来リターン
-1.14%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.4165
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 03/09/2018)
474.970
設定日
05/11/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LH Smart Income Fund is an open-ended fund incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation outperforming it's benchmark. The Fund invests in both equity and debt instruments, with a flexible porfolio allocation depeding on market fluctuations.
住所Land and Houses Fund Management Co
14th Floor, Q House Building
11 South Satorn Road
Bangkok 10120
Thailand
電話番号Phone: +66-2-286-3484
Webサイトwww.lhfund.co.th