L&G Henderson Sterling Bond
LHSBLS5:LN
154.30
GBp
0.11
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
151.60 - 157.09
1年トータルリターン
1.54%
年初来リターン
-1.42%
前日終値
154.41
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
154.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
29.812
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PRLPREI:LN
Janus Henderson Sterling Bon
|45.90 百万
|30.29 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Henderson Sterling Bond - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a high and stable level of income. The Fund invests in sterling-denominated fixed interest securities including preference shares, concentrating on investment grade corporate bonds.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com