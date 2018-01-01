LifeHouse Retirement Propert
LHRP:US
OTC US
USD
出来高
0
前日終値
0.00
52週レンジ
0.00 - 0.00
出来高
0
前日終値
0.00
52週レンジ
0.00 - 0.00
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (-) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (USD)
-
発行済株式数 (百万)
11.000
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Health Care
業種
Health Care Facilities & Svcs
産業サブグループ
Health Care Facilities
企業概要
LifeHouse Retirement Properties, Inc. is a consolidator of senior assisted living facilities in the United States. The Company is focused on strategic acquisitions of healthcare properties by purchasing the distressed debt of assisted living facilities.
住所3930 North Rosebud Court SE
Kentwood, MI 49512
United States
電話番号1-303-929-0896
Webサイトwww.lifehouseproperties.com