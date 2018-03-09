LH Property Plus I Fund
LHPRPLI:TB
10.2755
THB
0.0010
0.01%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
9.7276 - 10.5196
1年トータルリターン
-1.01%
年初来リターン
1.30%
前日終値
10.2745
ファンド分類
Real Estate Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.2755
資産総額 (十億 THB) ( 03/09/2018)
2.115
設定日
11/18/2015
直近配当額 ( 06/23/2017)
0.08
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.78%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
LH Property Plus I Fund is a fund of funds incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to generate capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in other property sector funds. The fund may as well invest in ETFs that invests in REITs.
住所Land and Houses Fund Management Co
14th Floor, Q House Building
11 South Satorn Road
Bangkok 10120
Thailand
電話番号Phone: +66-2-286-3484
Webサイトwww.lhfund.co.th