Land and Houses Freehold and
LHPF/F:TB
Bangkok
THB
出来高
0
前日終値
8.50
出来高
0
前日終値
8.50
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (THB) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (THB)
-
発行済株式数 (百万)
330.000
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.98%
セクター
Financials
業種
Real Estate
産業サブグループ
REIT
企業概要
Land and Houses Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund is a closed-end fund incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve good returns. The Fund invests in residential units of Land and Houses Group, which are serviced apartment projects Centre Point Sukhumvit Thong-Lo and Centre Point Residence Phromphong, and rental housing project L&H Villa Sathon.
住所Q House Sathon Building 14th F
11 South Satorn Road
Thungmahamek
Bangkok, 10120 Thailand
電話番号66-2-286-3484
Webサイト
-