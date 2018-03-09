LH MS Flexible Fund
LHMSCED:TB
12.0720
THB
0.0364
0.30%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.2423 - 13.0154
1年トータルリターン
15.20%
年初来リターン
-2.90%
前日終値
12.1084
52週レンジ
10.2423 - 13.0154
1年トータルリターン
13.58%
年初来リターン
-2.90%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Thailand
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
12.072
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 03/09/2018)
47.797
設定日
09/13/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LH MS Flexible Fund is an open-end fund incorporate in Thailand. The fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation. The Fund invests in equity, fixed-income and hybrid instruments with a flexible proportion that can be adjusted as deemed appropriate. The Fund will put priority on investing in equities of small and medium-sized companies.
住所Land and Houses Fund Management Co
14th Floor, Q House Building
11 South Satorn Road
Bangkok 10120
Thailand
電話番号Phone: +66-2-286-3484
Webサイトwww.lhfund.co.th