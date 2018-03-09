L&G Henderson MM Income & Gr
LHMMIGL:LN
139.99
GBp
0.20
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
136.09 - 143.61
1年トータルリターン
1.97%
年初来リターン
-1.67%
前日終値
140.19
52週レンジ
136.09 - 143.61
1年トータルリターン
1.92%
年初来リターン
-1.67%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
139.99
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
8.147
設定日
09/23/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
HENINPI:LN
Janus Henderson Multi-Manage
|5.36 百万
|8.26 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Henderson MM Income & Growth - Life is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth. The Fund invests in a spread of authorized unit trusts and/or authorized companies which may be selected from those available in the whole market.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com