Lohakit Metal PCL
LHK-R:TB
Bangkok
4.68
THB
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 18:37 JST 2018/03/12
始値
4.66
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
4.66 - 4.70
出来高
270,700
前日終値
4.68
52週レンジ
3.92 - 4.96
1年トータルリターン
26.96%
年初来リターン
4.00%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (THB) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (十億 THB)
1.792
発行済株式数 (百万)
383.000
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
8.55%
セクター
Materials
業種
Iron & Steel
産業サブグループ
Metal Svc Center & Other Whslrs
企業概要
Lohakit Metal PCL procures, processes, and distributes a wide range of steel products. The Company's products include cold rolled stainless steel, stainless steel sheets, steel pipes, and electro-galvanized steel, as well as provides related cutting, drilling, and polishing services.
住所66/1 Moo 6
Soi Suksawad 76
Suksawad Road
Samutprakarn, 10130 Thailand
電話番号66-2-463-0158
Webサイトwww.lohakit.co.th