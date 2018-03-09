LH Growth Fund
LHGRTHA:TB
15.4637
THB
0.1170
0.75%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
13.1037 - 16.3576
1年トータルリターン
15.27%
年初来リターン
-1.41%
前日終値
15.5807
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Thailand
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
15.4637
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 03/09/2018)
115.175
設定日
06/05/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LH Growth Fund is an open-end fund incorporate in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation. The Fund invests in equity securities listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
住所Land and Houses Fund Management Co
14th Floor, Q House Building
11 South Satorn Road
Bangkok 10120
Thailand
電話番号Phone: +66-2-286-3484
Webサイトwww.lhfund.co.th