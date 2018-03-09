LH Flexible Fund
LHFLEXI:TB
10.9192
THB
0.0752
0.68%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.1684 - 11.5258
1年トータルリターン
15.74%
年初来リターン
-1.28%
前日終値
10.9944
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Thailand
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.9192
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 03/09/2018)
59.861
設定日
03/06/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.14%
経費率
2.36%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
DTAC:TB
ﾄｰﾀﾙ･ｱｸｾｽ･ｺﾐｭﾆｹｰｼｮﾝ
|197.50 千
|10.81 百万
|6.76
|
AOT:TB
ﾀｲ空港公社
|163.40 千
|8.91 百万
|5.57
|
PTTGC:TB
PTTｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｹﾐｶﾙ
|107.00 千
|8.19 百万
|5.12
|
CENTEL:TB
ｾﾝﾄﾗﾙ･ﾌﾟﾗｻﾞ･ﾎﾃﾙ
|195.90 千
|7.98 百万
|4.99
|
PTT:TB
タイ石油公社 [PTT]
|19.80 千
|7.90 百万
|4.94
|
IRPC:TB
ＩＲＰＣ
|1.13 百万
|6.72 百万
|4.20
|
EA:TB
ｴﾅｼﾞｰ･ｱﾌﾞｿﾘｭｰﾄ
|172.40 千
|6.51 百万
|4.07
|
ADVANC:TB
ｱﾄﾞﾊﾞﾝｽﾄ･ｲﾝﾌｫ･ｻｰﾋﾞｽ
|34.40 千
|6.45 百万
|4.03
|
SAWAD:TB
ｽﾘｻﾜｯﾄﾞ
|125.70 千
|6.44 百万
|4.03
|
IVL:TB
ｲﾝﾄﾞﾗﾏ･ﾍﾞﾝﾁｬｰｽﾞ
|141.30 千
|5.51 百万
|3.44
企業概要
LH Flexible Fund is an open-ended fund incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation and achieve stable income growth. The Fund invests in both equity and debt instruments, with a flexible portfolio depending on the status of the market.
住所Land and Houses Fund Management Co
14th Floor, Q House Building
11 South Satorn Road
Bangkok 10120
Thailand
電話番号Phone: +66-2-286-3484
Webサイトwww.lhfund.co.th