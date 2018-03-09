LH Flexible Fund

LHFLEXI:TB
10.9192
THB
0.0752
0.68%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.1684 - 11.5258
1年トータルリターン
15.74%
年初来リターン
-1.28%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
10.9944
52週レンジ
9.1684 - 11.5258
1年トータルリターン
14.16%
年初来リターン
-1.28%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Thailand
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.9192
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 03/09/2018)
59.861
設定日
03/06/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.14%
経費率
2.36%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
DTAC:TB
ﾄｰﾀﾙ･ｱｸｾｽ･ｺﾐｭﾆｹｰｼｮﾝ
197.50 千 10.81 百万 6.76
AOT:TB
ﾀｲ空港公社
163.40 千 8.91 百万 5.57
PTTGC:TB
PTTｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｹﾐｶﾙ
107.00 千 8.19 百万 5.12
CENTEL:TB
ｾﾝﾄﾗﾙ･ﾌﾟﾗｻﾞ･ﾎﾃﾙ
195.90 千 7.98 百万 4.99
PTT:TB
タイ石油公社 [PTT]
19.80 千 7.90 百万 4.94
IRPC:TB
ＩＲＰＣ
1.13 百万 6.72 百万 4.20
EA:TB
ｴﾅｼﾞｰ･ｱﾌﾞｿﾘｭｰﾄ
172.40 千 6.51 百万 4.07
ADVANC:TB
ｱﾄﾞﾊﾞﾝｽﾄ･ｲﾝﾌｫ･ｻｰﾋﾞｽ
34.40 千 6.45 百万 4.03
SAWAD:TB
ｽﾘｻﾜｯﾄﾞ
125.70 千 6.44 百万 4.03
IVL:TB
ｲﾝﾄﾞﾗﾏ･ﾍﾞﾝﾁｬｰｽﾞ
141.30 千 5.51 百万 3.44
企業概要
LH Flexible Fund is an open-ended fund incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation and achieve stable income growth. The Fund invests in both equity and debt instruments, with a flexible portfolio depending on the status of the market.
住所
Land and Houses Fund Management Co
14th Floor, Q House Building
11 South Satorn Road
Bangkok 10120
Thailand
電話番号
Phone: +66-2-286-3484
Webサイト
www.lhfund.co.th