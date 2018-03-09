LH Equity Dividend Fund
LHEQDVD:TB
8.0632
THB
0.0032
0.04%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
6.8285 - 8.4942
1年トータルリターン
11.09%
年初来リターン
0.97%
前日終値
8.0600
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Value Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Thailand
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
8.0632
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 03/09/2018)
162.501
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.34%
経費率
2.20%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PTTGC:TB
PTTｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｹﾐｶﾙ
|194.60 千
|14.89 百万
|10.46
|
KBANK:TB
カシコーン銀行
|56.30 千
|11.32 百万
|7.95
|
SCC:TB
サイアムセメント
|20.10 千
|10.05 百万
|7.06
|
PTT:TB
タイ石油公社 [PTT]
|21.60 千
|8.62 百万
|6.06
|
CPF:TB
ﾁｬﾛﾝ･ﾎﾟｶﾊﾟﾝ･ﾌｰｽﾞ
|267.12 千
|7.28 百万
|5.12
|
IRPC:TB
ＩＲＰＣ
|1.22 百万
|7.24 百万
|5.09
|
BBL:TB
バンコク銀行
|38.20 千
|7.05 百万
|4.95
|
BCP:TB
ﾊﾞﾝﾁｬｰｸ
|150.60 千
|5.72 百万
|4.02
|
IVL:TB
ｲﾝﾄﾞﾗﾏ･ﾍﾞﾝﾁｬｰｽﾞ
|143.00 千
|5.58 百万
|3.92
|
KTB:TB
クルン･タイ銀行
|296.20 千
|5.54 百万
|3.89
企業概要
LH Equity Dividend Fund is an open-end fund incorporate in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation. The Fund invests in equity securities that have good history of paying dividends in the past 5 years and are likely to pay dividends in the future.
住所Land and Houses Fund Management Co
14th Floor, Q House Building
11 South Satorn Road
Bangkok 10120
Thailand
電話番号Phone: +66-2-286-3484
Webサイトwww.lhfund.co.th