商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
6.8285 - 8.4942
1年トータルリターン
11.09%
年初来リターン
0.97%
前日終値
8.0600
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Value Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Thailand
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
8.0632
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 03/09/2018)
162.501
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.34%
経費率
2.20%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
PTTGC:TB
PTTｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｹﾐｶﾙ
194.60 千 14.89 百万 10.46
KBANK:TB
カシコーン銀行
56.30 千 11.32 百万 7.95
SCC:TB
サイアムセメント
20.10 千 10.05 百万 7.06
PTT:TB
タイ石油公社 [PTT]
21.60 千 8.62 百万 6.06
CPF:TB
ﾁｬﾛﾝ･ﾎﾟｶﾊﾟﾝ･ﾌｰｽﾞ
267.12 千 7.28 百万 5.12
IRPC:TB
ＩＲＰＣ
1.22 百万 7.24 百万 5.09
BBL:TB
バンコク銀行
38.20 千 7.05 百万 4.95
BCP:TB
ﾊﾞﾝﾁｬｰｸ
150.60 千 5.72 百万 4.02
IVL:TB
ｲﾝﾄﾞﾗﾏ･ﾍﾞﾝﾁｬｰｽﾞ
143.00 千 5.58 百万 3.92
KTB:TB
クルン･タイ銀行
296.20 千 5.54 百万 3.89
企業概要
LH Equity Dividend Fund is an open-end fund incorporate in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation. The Fund invests in equity securities that have good history of paying dividends in the past 5 years and are likely to pay dividends in the future.
住所
Land and Houses Fund Management Co
14th Floor, Q House Building
11 South Satorn Road
Bangkok 10120
Thailand
電話番号
Phone: +66-2-286-3484
Webサイト
www.lhfund.co.th