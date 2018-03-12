ETFS 2X Daily Long Heating O
LHEO:IM
BrsaItaliana
1.49
EUR
0.05
3.33%
更新日時 1:35 JST 2018/03/13
始値
1.49
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1.49 - 1.49
出来高
0
前日終値
1.54
52週レンジ
0.94 - 1.92
1年トータルリターン
17.54%
年初来リターン
-19.47%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.5361
資産総額 (千 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
594.162
設定日
01/04/2012
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
0.37%
乖離率52週平均値
-0.04%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.98%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-7.97%
3年トータルリターン
-28.12%
5年トータルリターン
-31.17%
企業概要
ETFS 2x Daily Long Heating Oil is an Exchange Traded Commodity (ETC). It will provide a total return equal to two times (2x) the daily change in the Bloomberg Heating Oil Subindex (previously DJ-UBS) plus a collateral yield. Investors can gain twice as much from a rise in the underlying index.
住所ETFS Commodity Securities Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road, St Helier
Jersey JE4 8PW
Channel Islands
電話番号+44-20-7448-4330 Tel
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com