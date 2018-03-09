LH Enhanced Fixed Income Fun
LHEF2Y1:TB
10.4617
THB
0.0008
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.1556 - 10.4617
1年トータルリターン
3.00%
年初来リターン
0.64%
前日終値
10.4609
52週レンジ
10.1556 - 10.4617
1年トータルリターン
3.03%
年初来リターン
0.64%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.4617
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 03/09/2018)
573.289
設定日
07/26/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
LH Enhanced Fixed Income Fund 2Y1 is an open-end fund incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation from a 2-year investment. The Fund invests in fixed-income instruments issued by government and corporate of all rating class.
住所Land and Houses Fund Management Co
14th Floor, Q House Building
11 South Satorn Road
Bangkok 10120
Thailand
電話番号Phone: +66-2-286-3484
Webサイトwww.lhfund.co.th