LH Debt Instrument Fund

LHDEBTR:TB
11.3525
THB
0.0010
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
11.1102 - 11.3525
1年トータルリターン
4.37%
年初来リターン
0.47%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
11.3515
52週レンジ
11.1102 - 11.3525
1年トータルリターン
4.41%
年初来リターン
0.47%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
11.3525
資産総額 (十億 THB) ( 03/09/2018)
1.191
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( 11/17/2017)
0.108
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.06%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.11%
経費率
0.98%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EI424080:COR
70.28 千 70.28 百万 10.92
EJ671836:COR
47.27 千 47.27 百万 7.35
AN406672:COR
36.91 千 36.91 百万 5.74
QZ255610:COR
30.16 千 30.16 百万 4.69
EK681393:COR
28.29 千 28.29 百万 4.40
EK318001:COR
22.84 千 22.84 百万 3.55
AF181128:COR
20.15 千 20.15 百万 3.13
QZ843709:COR
20.10 千 20.10 百万 3.12
AL516976:COR
18.94 千 18.94 百万 2.94
JV766366:COR
15.35 千 15.35 百万 2.39
企業概要
LH Debt Instrument Fund is an open-end fund incorporate in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation. The Fund invests in investment-grade fixed income securities, limiting investments outside Thailand to not more than 20% of its assets.
住所
Land and Houses Fund Management Co
14th Floor, Q House Building
11 South Satorn Road
Bangkok 10120
Thailand
電話番号
Phone: +66-2-286-3484
Webサイト
www.lhfund.co.th