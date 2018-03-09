LH Debt Instrument Fund
LHDEBTA:TB
11.3689
THB
0.0011
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
11.1249 - 11.3689
1年トータルリターン
4.38%
年初来リターン
0.47%
前日終値
11.3678
52週レンジ
11.1249 - 11.3689
1年トータルリターン
4.42%
年初来リターン
0.47%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
11.3689
資産総額 (十億 THB) ( 03/09/2018)
1.191
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( 11/17/2017)
0.108
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.06%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.11%
経費率
0.98%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EI424080:COR
|70.28 千
|70.28 百万
|10.92
|
EJ671836:COR
|47.27 千
|47.27 百万
|7.35
|
AN406672:COR
|36.91 千
|36.91 百万
|5.74
|
QZ255610:COR
|30.16 千
|30.16 百万
|4.69
|
EK681393:COR
|28.29 千
|28.29 百万
|4.40
|
EK318001:COR
|22.84 千
|22.84 百万
|3.55
|
AF181128:COR
|20.15 千
|20.15 百万
|3.13
|
QZ843709:COR
|20.10 千
|20.10 百万
|3.12
|
AL516976:COR
|18.94 千
|18.94 百万
|2.94
|
JV766366:COR
|15.35 千
|15.35 百万
|2.39
企業概要
LH Debt Instrument Fund is an open-end fund incorporate in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation. The Fund invests in investment-grade fixed income securities, limiting investments outside Thailand to not more than 20% of its assets.
住所Land and Houses Fund Management Co
14th Floor, Q House Building
11 South Satorn Road
Bangkok 10120
Thailand
電話番号Phone: +66-2-286-3484
Webサイトwww.lhfund.co.th