L&G Henderson Cautious Manag
LHCMLS5:LN
172.62
GBp
0.32
0.19%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
169.04 - 177.38
1年トータルリターン
2.05%
年初来リターン
-1.75%
前日終値
172.30
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
172.62
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
69.196
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GACMGRI:LN
Janus Henderson Cautious Man
|45.56 百万
|70.17 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Henderson Cautious Managed - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income while also achieving capital growth. The Fund invests in global debt and equity securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com