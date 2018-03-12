Lien Hoe Corp BHD
LHC:MK
Bursa Malays
0.45
MYR
0.06
15.38%
更新日時 17:59 JST 2018/03/12
始値
0.39
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.39 - 0.47
出来高
6,255,100
前日終値
0.39
52週レンジ
0.24 - 0.47
1年トータルリターン
80.00%
始値
0.39
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.39 - 0.47
出来高
6,255,100
前日終値
0.39
52週レンジ
0.24 - 0.47
1年トータルリターン
80.00%
年初来リターン
34.33%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (MYR) (TTM)
-0.01
時価総額 (百万 MYR)
153.880
発行済株式数 (百万)
341.956
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
1.53
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Consumer Discretionary
業種
Home & Office Products
産業サブグループ
Homebuilders
この銘柄に関するニュースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
この銘柄に関するプレスリリースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
企業概要
Lien Hoe Corporation Berhad is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company develops and invests in property, manages food court, and trades timber molding. Lien Hoe also has operation in timber logging, building and civil works, travel and tours, car parking, and hotel.
住所3rd Floor, Plaza Armada
Lot 6, Lorong Utara C, Section
Petaling Jaya, 46200
Malaysia
電話番号60-3-7955-8808
Webサイトwww.lienhoe.com.my