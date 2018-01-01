AL Trust Euro Cash

LH4B:TH
Tradegate
EUR
前日終値
46.20
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
出来高
0
前日終値
46.20
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 12/29/2017)
76.771
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
CHRISTIAN KROTZ
直近配当額 ( 11/24/2016)
0.01
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.14%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
QJ176218:COR
7.00 千 7.02 百万 9.90
EK688706:COR
7.00 千 7.01 百万 9.88
EH694228:COR
4.00 千 4.03 百万 5.69
JK891143:COR
3.00 千 3.02 百万 4.26
EJ671195:COR
3.00 千 3.00 百万 4.23
QZ055671:COR
2.00 千 2.00 百万 2.82
企業概要
AL Trust €uro Cash is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Germany. The Fund's objective is income and growth. The Fund invests at least 85% of assets in money market securities issued in Germany and cash deposits. The Fund invests only in Euro denominated securities.
住所
Alte Leipziger Trust Investment GmbH
Alte-Leipziger-Platz 1
D-61440 Oberursel/Taunus
Germany
電話番号
49-6171-6667
Webサイト
www.alte-leipziger.de