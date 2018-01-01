AL Trust Euro Cash
LH4B:TH
Tradegate
EUR
前日終値
46.20
出来高
0
前日終値
46.20
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 12/29/2017)
76.771
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
CHRISTIAN KROTZ
直近配当額 ( 11/24/2016)
0.01
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.14%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
QJ176218:COR
|7.00 千
|7.02 百万
|9.90
|
EK688706:COR
|7.00 千
|7.01 百万
|9.88
|
EH694228:COR
|4.00 千
|4.03 百万
|5.69
|
JK891143:COR
|3.00 千
|3.02 百万
|4.26
|
EJ671195:COR
|3.00 千
|3.00 百万
|4.23
|
QZ055671:COR
|2.00 千
|2.00 百万
|2.82
企業概要
AL Trust €uro Cash is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Germany. The Fund's objective is income and growth. The Fund invests at least 85% of assets in money market securities issued in Germany and cash deposits. The Fund invests only in Euro denominated securities.
住所Alte Leipziger Trust Investment GmbH
Alte-Leipziger-Platz 1
D-61440 Oberursel/Taunus
Germany
電話番号49-6171-6667
Webサイトwww.alte-leipziger.de