Legacy Ventures Internationa
LGYV:US
OTC US
4.20
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/01/30
出来高
105
前日終値
4.20
52週レンジ
2.05 - 14.00
出来高
105
前日終値
4.20
52週レンジ
2.05 - 14.00
年初来リターン
-27.59%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (USD) (TTM)
-28.90
時価総額 (百万 USD)
1.323
発行済株式数 (千)
315.060
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
1.67
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Financials
業種
Real Estate
産業サブグループ
Real Estate Services
この銘柄に関するニュースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
この銘柄に関するプレスリリースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
企業概要
Legacy Ventures International Inc. operates as a development-stage real estate management firm. The Company offers management and consulting services to residential and commercial real estate property owners who lease or rent their property to third party tenants.
住所2215-B Renaissance Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89119
United States
電話番号1-800-918-3362
Webサイトwww.legacyventuresinc.com