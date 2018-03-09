Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Grow
LGXFX:US
NASDAQ GM
17.86
USD
0.23
1.30%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
16.56 - 18.34
1年トータルリターン
11.33%
年初来リターン
2.29%
前日終値
17.63
52週レンジ
16.56 - 18.34
1年トータルリターン
11.66%
年初来リターン
2.29%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
17.86
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
999.739
設定日
09/28/2007
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.1767
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.96%
ファンドマネージャ
GIULIO MARTINI / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.10%
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
1.08%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LAHYX:US
ﾛｰﾄﾞ･ｱﾍﾞｯﾄ･ﾊｲ･ｲｰﾙﾄﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|31.26 百万
|240.68 百万
|22.58
|
LMCYX:US
Lord Abbett Mid Cap Stock Fu
|7.07 百万
|208.15 百万
|19.53
|
LVMIX:US
Lord Abbett Calibrated Mid C
|9.14 百万
|202.36 百万
|18.99
|
LAIDX:US
Lord Abbett International Di
|26.87 百万
|186.22 百万
|17.47
|
LVCIX:US
Lord Abbett Calibrated Large
|5.44 百万
|116.08 百万
|10.89
|
LAFYX:US
Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund
|3.39 百万
|54.63 百万
|5.13
|
LICYX:US
Lord Abbett International Co
|2.13 百万
|25.81 百万
|2.42
|
LIFIX:US
Lord Abbett Inflation Focuse
|1.76 百万
|21.48 百万
|2.02
|
LLDYX:US
ﾛｰﾄﾞｱﾍﾞｯﾄInvﾄﾗｽﾄ-ｼｮｰﾄDur IF
|1.86 百万
|8.03 百万
|0.75
企業概要
Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Growth Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and growth of income. The Fund is a "fund of funds" that invests more in equity securities than fixed income securities and is appropriate for investors with a high risk tolerance who seek a diversified global portfolio.
住所Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号1-888-522-2388
Webサイトwww.lordabbett.com