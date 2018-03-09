L&G SWIP Property LS4
LGWPLS5:LN
106.41
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
99.99 - 106.41
1年トータルリターン
6.43%
年初来リターン
1.69%
前日終値
106.41
52週レンジ
99.99 - 106.41
1年トータルリターン
6.42%
年初来リターン
1.69%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
106.41
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
3.996
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G SWIP Property is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income while also achieving capital growth. The Fund invests in commercial properties.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com