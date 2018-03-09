L&G PMC World Emerging Marke
LGWEMIP:LN
1,512.30
GBp
12.40
0.83%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,318.50 - 1,582.10
1年トータルリターン
12.86%
年初来リターン
0.89%
前日終値
1,499.90
52週レンジ
1,318.50 - 1,582.10
1年トータルリターン
11.51%
年初来リターン
0.89%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,512.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
44.331
設定日
03/19/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC World Emerging Markets Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the performance of the FTSE AW - All Emerging Markets Index. The Fund invests in emerging market equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com