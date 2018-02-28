LGT Lux - Granite ILS Fund
LGTGRIM:LX
126.11
USD
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
123.54 - 138.88
1年トータルリターン
-7.74%
年初来リターン
0.69%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Derivative
運用アセットクラス
Specialty
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
126.11
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 02/28/2018)
421.226
設定日
12/12/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL STAHEL / PASCAL KOLLER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LGT (Lux) Granite ILS Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve a low correlation to the returns of traditional bond, equity and alternative investments, and relatively low fluctuations in value. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of long-term insurance-linked investments.
住所LGT Fund Management (Lux) S.A.
5, Rue Jean Monnet
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号Tel.: +41 55 415 92 92
Webサイトwww.lgt.com