LGT Crown Global Equity Alph
LGTGEAE:ID
995.66
EUR
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
981.52 - 1,005.09
1年トータルリターン
0.90%
年初来リターン
0.37%
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
995.6638
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
12/01/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
RAIMUND SEEHOLZER / STEFANO LECCHINI
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
LGT Crown Global Equity Alpha UCITS Sub-Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in equities listed and/or traded on Recognized Exchanges globally and/or generating exposure to same through investment in FDI.
住所LGT Capital Partners
Schuetzenstrasse 6
CH-8808 Pfaeffikon SZ
Switzerland
電話番号41-55-415-9415
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com