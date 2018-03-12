MAS Portfolio Inflation Link
LGTFIIM:LE
1,172.99
USD
0.35
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,153.26 - 1,183.90
1年トータルリターン
1.71%
年初来リターン
-0.82%
前日終値
1,172.64
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,172.64
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
415.312
設定日
09/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.05%
企業概要
MAS Portfolio Inflation Linked Bonds (USD) is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to achieve appropriate current income. The Fund invests at least two third of its assets in inflation-linked global fixed income securities issued by global sovereigns and corporates.
住所LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com